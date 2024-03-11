They locate two girls between five to 10 years wandering in the early morning today, Monday, March 11, in the Jardines de San José neighborhood in Guadalajara.

Police from the Guadalajara Municipal Police Station spotted the two girls while they were carrying out their surveillance tour, two minors were walking without apparent direction.

The uniformed officers requested the support of the Primary Intervention Unit for Victim Care (UIPAV) and Municipal Medical Services, as documented by the media outlet Guardia Nocturna.

The girls were examined by paramedics, who determined that the minors They were in stable health.

The girls were taken to the Police Station facilities to investigate the whereabouts of their parents.

It is worth mentioning that the Police Guadalajara Through social communication, he reported that the girls are neighbors of the area.