The Mexican National Team will face Panama in the semifinal of the Nations League at the end of March and if it wins, Jaime Lozano's team would meet in the final against the United States, the current winner of the tournament, or the Jamaican team. Thus, this week Jaime Lozano will present his final list of those called up after a pre-selection of 60 eligible players and, everything indicates that the coach's intention is to maintain the base, including a player who is not in the best state of health.
Assures Halftime that Jaime Lozano clings to the presence of Raúl Jiménez for the Nations League duels. Of the forwards in his hands, the Fulham man is the one the Tri coach likes the most, which is why beyond the questionable form of the 'wolf' and the fact that he has not had minutes since January 30 of this year, has been out since then due to a muscle injury, the one formed in the ranks of América will be on the final list of 'Jimmy'.
It seems that forcing Jiménez's call is unnecessary, since not only will he arrive out of the rhythm of the competition, in addition, in direct competition, Lozano has as solutions Henry Martín, who is having a great moment in Coapa, and Santiago Giménez, who He has rediscovered his goal, overcoming his drought, a pair of alternatives sufficiently qualified to be at the center of the national attack. Despite everything, Raúl will be part of the call.
