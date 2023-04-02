The lifeless body of a woman who was shot to deathwas abandoned on a dirt road in the community of Cuadrilla de Dolores in Valle de Bravo, State of Mexico.

The remains of the victim between 35 and 40 years of age, who was wearing military green pants, in addition, a sweatshirt and gray tennis shoes, were found by an inhabitant who was walking in the area.

After they received a call for help at 911, elements of the municipal police moved to the place and upon confirming that the woman no longer had vital signs, they cordoned off the entire area and requested the intervention of the police. Public ministry to attest to the facts.

During the first visual inspections that he carried out in the place, the MP reported that the woman was lying face down and that had a bullet to the head.

The Attorney General of the State of Mexico through the regional headquarters opened an investigation folder for the crime of femicide to find those responsible and find out the motive for the events in the coming days.

In 2022, the Mexican entity was the one with the largest number of femicide accumulated, with 138 alleged crimes, but 140 victims, of which around 115 were women over 18 years of age10 minors between zero and 17 years old and in the rest of the cases the sex was not determined.