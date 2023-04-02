Ricardo Ferretti he commanded his sixth game in charge of Deportivo Cruz Azul in his visit to the ‘Bella Airosa’ on the corresponding day 13 of the Clausura 2023 tournament, after the FIFA Date.
The light blue team kept the three points after beating the Tuzos de Pachuca 2-0 with goals from Carlos Rotondi and Rodrigo Huescas.
With this partial result, the sky-blue team is in the playoff zone in eighth place in the standings with 23 points and hopes to continue adding to have a chance of advancing to the next round.
In this way, below, we present you the last four games that follow in the calendar of the La Noria team during the regular phase in their fight to ascend steps in the classification after a bad start to the contest.
The Green Bellies of León have gone from less to more throughout the tournament, so it will be a difficult match for the visit, even so they will seek to get some unit from the Bajío.
It will be a rather complicated commitment, since the Machine comes from having lost in the previous tournament by a historic 7-0 win, so it will definitely be a very morbid duel where the light blue ones are expected to show improvement compared to last semester.
For the penultimate day of the regular phase, the capital team will visit the ‘Perla Tapatía’ to face the Sacred Flock, which will surely be key to positioning itself in the best way in the qualifiers towards the final phase.
La Máquina Celeste will receive the Torreón team on the last date of the regular phase of the Clausura 2023 tournament, for that date the places that qualify through direct classification and repechage will be defined.
