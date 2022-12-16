World Cup football | The 2026 FIFA World Cup may not have three-team preliminary groups

In 2026, 48 countries will qualify for the World Cup for the first time.

International The football association Fifa has planned the opening groups of the next men’s World Cup final tournament to be played in groups of only three teams, but the plans may change with the opening group games of the ongoing World Cup tournament in Qatar.

As many as 48 countries will qualify for the 2026 World Cup finals hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico, i.e. 16 more than what was included in Qatar. Fifa has designed 16 initial groups to be played in the games, each of which would have three teams. The top two from each group would advance to the playoffs.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino however, has fallen in love with the four-team groups that became exciting in Qatar, so that the league might rethink the format.

Several of the initial groups of the Qatar Games were decided only in the last moments of the last round of matches.

“The groups of four teams have been absolutely incredible, (the decisions) stretched to the last minute of the last game. We need to rethink the format or at least discuss whether (2026) would be 16 blocks of three or 12 blocks of four. This matter will be presented in the next few weeks,” Infantino said on Friday.

Infantino’s according to the 2026 World Cup format could be similar to the EC final tournament, where six groups of four teams are played and where the best group threes advance to the playoffs.

Infantino hyped the upcoming World Cup tournament also through financial figures. Fifa’s revenue is expected to grow to as much as $11 billion in the four-year period until 2026, after the World Cup four-year period leading up to this year brought in $7.5 billion. According to the Fifa boss, the increased number of teams, stadium conditions and the North American market will increase revenue.

“We are excited about the power of football. The sport’s impact will be huge in North America as well. Three big (host) countries, 48 ​​participating teams, more matches, more income. We play in huge 80-90,000-capacity stadiums used for American football, and we expect 5.5 million away fans to attend the event,” explained Infantino.

