Yesterday afternoon, Tuesday, March 5, the lifeless body of a person in the town of Rocheachi, in the municipality of Guachochi, Chihuahua; the victim could be a young which was reported as missing on February 16 of this year, after his relatives lost contact with him on the 14th of the same month, according to the State Attorney General's Office.

The body was located as a result of the actions implemented by the Prosecutor's Office of the Central Zone District, to locate people with a report of absence and/or disappearance.

The operation was led by the Absent or Missing Persons Unit of the Central Zone District Attorney's Office, with support from the various investigation units, who carried out a search on a piece of land set up in the aforementioned town.

After thorough inspection, a lifeless body was found of a male person. The area was immediately delimited with yellow tape for investigations and expert work at the scene.

“According to data from the investigation folder and subject to the exhaustion of legal identification protocols, there is a probability that the body corresponds to a person reported missing on February 16 of this year, after the relatives lost contact on the 14th of the same month,” the FGE revealed.

He added that the investigation remains ongoing with the reservation of the law, in protection of the rights of victims and offended parties, and with care not to reveal sensitive data that could hinder the investigations.