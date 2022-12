Red Cross tent in which immigrants who arrived by boat are cared for, in a file image. / FV

PS Monday, December 26, 2022, 10:35



Five migrants, of which one of them could be a minor, arrived this Sunday afternoon to the coast of Águilas, specifically to the Las Delicias area. They are all of Algerian origin.

The boat in which they were traveling was towed by Salvamento Marítimo to Puerto Juan Montiel, where they were attended by volunteers from the Águilas Red Cross.