State Duma speaker Volodin will travel to Iran for talks with President Raisi in January

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin may travel to Iran in January, where he will meet with President Ibrahim Raisi. It became known RIA News from a conversation with a source.

In early November, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev visited Tehran, where he held talks with Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Shamkhani. They discussed both issues around Ukraine and relations with the United States.