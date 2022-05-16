Monterrey.- Nuevo León authorities located 97 undocumented migrants They were staying at a hotel in downtown Montereyaccording to official information published this Sunday.

The migrants were located thanks to a joint operation between elements of the Monterrey Police, the National Guard and the National Migration Institute (INM). The group of migrants have different nationalities. They were located in a Hotel Regias, located at the intersection of Reforma and Colón, in the capital of Nuevo León.

The operation was carried out after the authorities received a report about migrants inhabiting a property. After inspecting, they found the 97 people from Nicaragua, Honduras, Ecuador, Peru, El Salvador and Guatemala.

On the site there are 24 women, 57 men and 16 minors.

It may interest you:

The authorities transferred the migrants to a headquarters of the National Migration Institute, with an address in the Josefa Zozaya neighborhood, in the municipality of Guadalupe.