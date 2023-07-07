Mexicali, Baja California.- The State Attorney General’s Officethrough the Special Prosecutor for Crimes Against Women for Gender Reasonsachieved the link to process against Jose Isabel “N”accused of aggravated sexual abuse and aggravated equated violation.

As established in the research folder, on two occasions in 2014 and 2015, the defendantbeing at an address located in this city, allegedly sexually assaulted a minor.

Due to the above, the Public ministry ordered the competent acts of investigation of the illegal act that was denounced.

In February of the current year, the arrest warrant which was completed on June 5, 2023.