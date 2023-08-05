Uruguayan Sebastián Marset, wanted in the region for drug trafficking, has a security “paramilitary group”made up mainly of Brazilians, revealed the Bolivian government.

Soccer player, drug trafficker and protected by paramilitaries

“We are certain that there is a paramilitary group with weapons of war, in charge of their protection”the Vice Minister of Government (Interior), Jhonny Aguilera, told state television.

The authority supported its statement on the weapons found in the houses used by Marset in the city of Santa Cruz (east).

The Ministry of the Interior (Interior) said on Sunday that police raids since Saturday found 17 rifles, two pistols, more than 1,800 projectiles of different calibers, chargers and four bulletproof vests. The Minister of Government, Eduardo del Castillo, indicated separately that Marset “had a high-end security team of Brazilian citizens who are with long weapons and short weapons.” In addition, the seized weapons “are used in military camps, they are weapons of war that can destroy bulletproof vests, armored equipment.”

The police informed that they maintain intense operations to give the whereabouts of

Sebastián Marset Cabrera and that he is being investigated for the crime of drug trafficking. Del Castillo stated that they handle two hypotheses: one that is found “in two areas of the country” and the second that it went out to other neighboring nations. The Minister of Government that the Uruguayan “is a drug trafficker of high value for our entire region and the entire world.”

SEBASTIAN MARCET CASE. 💬 “We have deployed, I reiterate, more than 2,800 troops and raids have been carried out on national territory”. 👉 Jaime Mamani – Vice Minister of Controlled Substance in Bolivia.#CallejerosPy📺 pic.twitter.com/yHMoGd4YfE – Callejeros (@CallejerosUni) August 4, 2023

Marset’s history

The name of Marset was associated with the death of the Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci in Colombia in 2022although the Colombian attorney general, Francisco Barbosa, indicated that there is “no material evidence.”

In Paraguay, he is charged by the prosecution for the crime of drug trafficking and is also on the Interpol red list. He has been a fugitive since the end of 2021, when he left the United Arab Emirates, where he was detained for using a Paraguayan passport. The Bolivian Ministry of Government confirmed separately that a total of 17 people were detained in police work, including two former soccer players: the Uruguayan Cristian Latorre (36) and the Bolivian Gualberto Mojica (39), a former national team.

This week it was also reported that Bolivian and Uruguayan journalists were threatened, supposedly by Marset, so that they stop reporting on the case. The Association of Journalists of La Paz said that journalists from the radio program Contacto Bolivia and the television channel ATB received threats. Communicators from Channel 4 of Uruguay also pointed out that they suffered the same

