They leave their rubbish on the street, the policemen make them take it home

They had once again abandoned the waste on the street. In addition to the fine, the police have therefore decided on an additional measure, by having the bags delivered at home. It happened in Romano di Lombardia, a municipality in the province of Bergamo that is experimenting with the punctual tariff for waste. In this way, citizens can pay in proportion to the waste collected, but are obliged to separate collection.

For this reason, the local police have intensified checks in recent days, stopping those who tried to leave garbage bags on the street. A family that lives in the center has also ended up in the crosshairs and goes to another neighborhood every week to unload the black bags in a flowerbed. Despite being fined several times, they continue to unload the waste with the same modus operandi, which sees the father park the car and then unload the trunk together with his minor son. After the last violation, the police decided to raise the penalty once again, with the addition of the home delivery of waste. The garbage collectors then recovered the bags and returned them to their owners.