The Federal National Council will hold its ninth session of its fourth regular session of the seventeenth legislative term, next Wednesday evening, chaired by the President of the Council, Saqr Ghobash, to discuss a draft federal law regarding amending some provisions of Federal Law No. (10) of 2002 regarding the practice of medicine. vet.

Council members direct 9 questions to government representatives, including 4 questions to the Minister of Economy, Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri. The first is from Council member Dr. Adnan Hamad Al-Hammadi on “protecting consumer data security,” and the second from member Shatha Saeed Al-Naqbi on “protecting consumer data.” National investors who own small and medium-sized projects in the UAE local market.” The second vice-chairman of the council, Naameh Abdullah Al-Sharhan, asked a question about “the differences and high prices,” while the member, Obaid Khalfan Al-Salami, asked a question about “raising the prices of eggs and poultry products by 13%.”

Two members of the council also ask two questions to the Minister of Justice, Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al-Nuaimi, the first from member Hamid Ali Al-Abbar Al-Shamsi, about “the estates of the deceased,” and the second from member Naameh Abdul-Rahman Al-Mansouri about “procedures for requesting the disbursement of some minor funds.”

While members ask three questions to the Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Maryam bint Muhammad Al-Muhairi, including two questions from member Ahmed Abdullah Al-Shehhi, about “collection of fees for fishermen’s boats” and “fuel subsidies for fishermen.” Member Saeed Rashid Al-Abedi also directs a question about “increased amounts for feed prices.

During the session, the Federal National Council will discuss the Social Affairs, Labor, Population and Human Resources Committee regarding the recommendations of the topic “Regulating Volunteer Work”, and the report of the Education, Culture, Youth, Sports and Media Affairs Committee regarding the recommendations of the topic “The Public Authority for Sports’ policy regarding the support and development of the sports sector in the country”, which were discussed in previous council sessions