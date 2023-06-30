The low level in the dam Eustaquio Buelna, in Salvador Alvarado, is now threatening the fishing sector, since given the little water it stores, the ban had to be delayed for a month. Carlos Castro Montoya, president of the Eustaquio Buelna Dam Cooperativesaid that stopping work and planting as the reservoir is, there is a high risk that the scale product that they plant will die.

This is a sign of how necessary it will be for 2024 to provide a better water supply and not assign high volumes for irrigation, because although at the time the current former president of the Irrigation Module 74-2, Dagoberto Llanes, denied using the water without measure, the level at which the dam is located is a clear example that there was little empathy towards the rest of society, due to the abundant volume of water that was allocated for agriculture.

Meanwhile in Salvador Alvarado and Angostura, it has already been made public that the widows of ex-police officers and former agents of Public Security and Municipal Transit will receive fair pensions and retroactive payments, in the municipality of Mocorito little is known about this issue, since it was undoubtedly something pending that would be made known. officially by Mayor María Elizalde Ruelas, however, until now she has not announced that support that was supposedly already granted.

And although the members of united warriors They already reported that the City Council promised to pay, we still need to know how the municipal president will do it to be able to solve those debts that amount to thousands of pesos, which are not counted in the municipal coffers and that it must be necessary for it to already be playing the doors to be granted the support to meet the ex-police officers and widows of ex-agents.

They owe nothing to their parties, said councilors Jorge Mario Rivera and Mairali Ruelas when they announced their adhesion to the Morena party. The reasons why they resigned from the Institutional Revolutionary Party and the Sinaloense Party, respectively, are very incongruous, because if they reached the council table it was thanks to the fact that the party took them into account to appear on that list.

Of course, they did not announce the separation of their councilors, which they obtained by being on the list of the party’s pluri that now they say has not supported them, much less thought of putting substitutes. Undoubtedly, the vision of the now morenistas is that they join a party that, so far, regionally has political strength and it is glimpsed that it will preserve it in the next electoral process. According to them, they don’t leave their chair because they do a good job as aldermen. We will have to see how true it is and how many weight proposals they make, or only make filler participations. Time will tell what they are made of.

The coordination of Urban Development and Ecology and the Department of Public Works and Services they are working hard to give a ‘cat’s hand’ to the Pedro Infante Cruz Municipal Square, on the one hand ornamentation work is carried out, and on the other, there is an effort to recover the dancing fountains, which for some years have stopped working due to a failure in the motors of the fountain, and that due to the lack of a real commitment from the authorities of the previous period, it was delayed and never repaired.

Today there is a budget of 200 thousand pesos that as a whole will be invested in the plazuela, an iconic space in the municipality and whose resource is considered to be the necessary one to leave the place in good style.

We recommend you read: