Indian model Sanon says the plank on the treadmill is the best exercise for the core muscles.

Indian model Kriti Sanon named the best exercise for working on the muscles of the core. This is reported Vogue.

According to her, the bar on the treadmill will perfectly cope with this task. “This unique variation of the exercise combines the benefits of a traditional plank with the added challenge of maintaining stability and balance on a moving surface,” said Sanon.

For beginners, the model suggested starting with a low treadmill speed and short plank intervals. “The dynamic movement of the treadmill challenges the core muscles, which leads to their strengthening. By engaging multiple muscle groups at the same time, the plank on the treadmill is an effective workout option,” added Sanon.

On June 25, fitness expert Joanna Hall talked about a posture-improving walking technique. According to the specialist, it is necessary to pay attention to how the foot rolls from heel to toe during movement, and to work out the rise more actively.