The announced season 11 of 'At the bottom there is room' has become the most anticipated by the audience. While fans wait for the premiere, the revelation of new additions to the cast keeps the public excited. One of the surprises would be the return of Karime Scanderwho plays Alessia in the series, since, in the middle of recording the new season, actor Fernando Bakovic (Padre Manuel) leaked the names of the cast.

The return of the actress gives a new twist to the story, since, in the last chapter of AFHS, Alessia was stabbed by Benjamin. Which has sparked many theories about her possible death from fans. However, what is a fact are the surprises that this season will bring and the reappearance of some characters.

Didn't Alessia die in the series 'At the bottom there is room'?

Alessia's alleged death remains a mystery. In the last episode of season 10 of 'There is room at the bottom', Followers of the series were dismayed by the attack suffered by Alessia, who was stabbed by Benjamín during Macarena and Mike's wedding party.

The destiny of Cristobal It ended up in the hands of Alessia, since Benjamín had the intention of taking revenge on him, who began a relationship with July that day. The attack caused the astonishment of those present, especially on the part of 'Jimmy'Alessia's ex-lover.

AFHS shooting plan and dressing rooms that actor Fernando Bakovic showed in his video. Photo: LR/TikTok/Fernando Bakovic composition

With the revelation of the names of the cast, Alessia would return to the new season of 'At the bottom there is room'. What still remains unknown is the fate of her character. It should be noted that, a few months ago, part of a script about a scene from the series titled 'Alessia's Burial' was leaked. However, this scene would be part of the promotions for the return of the series.

What other names were leaked?

In the video that the actor uploaded Fernando Bakovic, who plays the remembered father Manuel, some names that make up the cast of the series were identified. Among them are: Paúl Vega, Virna Flores, Carlos Solano, Magdiel Ugaz, Manuel Escalante, Giovanni Ciccia, Yvonne Frayssinet, among others.

When does 'At the bottom there is room', season 11, premiere?

The most popular series on Peruvian television has not yet announced the exact date of its return on América TV. However, his tentative return could take place in April. At the moment, 'Super Ada', the novel starring Maricarmen Marin, continues to be broadcast and occupies the time slot of 'At the bottom there is room'; Therefore, at the conclusion of its episodes, 60 in total, the premiere of 'AFHS' could be in the first weeks of April.