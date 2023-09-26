Deputies asked for more time to analyze the rapporteur’s final text; opening period ends this Tuesday (September 26th)

The CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on Sports Betting closed this Tuesday (September 26, 2023) without voting on the final report. The collegiate approved a request for review, that is, more time to analyze the deputy’s report Felipe Carreras (PSB-PE). However, the deadline for the commission to approve the document is this Tuesday.

The president of the CPI, Julio Arcoverde (PP-PI) said, at the beginning of the meeting, that, if the request for review, presented by the deputies, was approved José Rocha (União Brasil-BA) and Wellington Roberto (PL-PB), the commission would not have a “timely” to analyze the report in time. Even so, congressmen approved the request

Carreras said that Arcoverde “did a good job” and respects the decisions of colleagues. The meeting was then closed.

To the Power360deputy Wellington Roberto called the report “empty” and stated that the majority of commission members were dissatisfied with the document. The deputy also said that the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), should not extend the commission’s work.

Carreras presented the report on September 20. It was scheduled to be voted on the same day. However, the commission approved a request to remove the vote from the agenda and the analysis was postponed.

This report was produced by journalism intern Maria Laura Giuliani under the supervision of assistant editor Gabriel Máximo.