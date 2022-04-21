Oaxaca.- The Attorney General of the State of Oaxaca confirmed the murder of two women recorded yesterday Wednesday inside a chapel of the holy death in the municipality of Ejutla de Creso, oaxaca.

Two women were executed and one more was injured with the impact of a firearm in the Central Valleys region of Oaxaca.

The women who were shot to death They were identified as Inocencia Salomé, 41 years old, and Agustina, 42, one was an esotericist and the other a cuetera.

The gunshot wounded woman was identified as Teresa; in the place of double run 9 mm, shotgun and .233 shell casings were located, the aggressors escaped aboard a gray car.

After the events, the Ministry of Public Security implemented search operations in that area, while the ministerial authorities cordoned off the area to order the removal of the bodies.