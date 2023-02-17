Chihuahua.– The sectional president of BahuichivoMunicipality of Urique, was murdered shot yesterday.

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) reported that the body of whom he identified as Joseph Ophelio CR, was found at kilometer 17 of the highway that goes from bahuichivo to San Rafael, last Wednesday afternoon, the same day that two municipal police chiefs were arrested in possession of drugs and weapons.

“In the place, expert personnel carried out the processing of the scene and made the removal of three 9 mm caliber percussed cartridges,” the agency said.

“Once the identification protocols were completed, he was individualized as Jose Ofelio CRwho served as Bahuichivo Sectional President“, pointed out the FGE.

Officials of the State Investigation Agency began with the inquiries, for which a joint operation was deployed in which the Mexican Army, the Secretary of Public Security of the State and the National Guard participated, with the purpose of finding the whereabouts of the responsible.

The prosecution began with the inquiries, interviews and proceedings to clarify the fact.

We recommend you read:

On June 20, 2022 in the same municipality of Uriquebut in the community of Cerocahui, the Jesuit priests Javier Campos and Joaquín Mora were murdered, together with the tourist guide Pedro Palma, in the parish of San Francisco Javier.