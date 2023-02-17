Superenalotto, 90 winning coupons: €4 million go to each one

The Superenalotto in Italy go into history, it was hit the “6” of records last night, won the jackpots tallest in the world: €371 million. The winning sextuplet came through the “systems bulletin board“, each lucky ticket has been assigned €4 million. Here is the winning combination: 1,38,47,52,56,66 Joker number: 72 Superstar number: 23. Last night was there first win of 2023the highest in the history of the game and, currently, also of all world lotteries. The 6 had been missing since May 22, 2021 when they were won 156 million euros to Montapponevillage in the province of Stopped. In its 25-year history, the Superenalotto has distributed in total 125 jackpotsbecoming a popular phenomenon throughout Italy in a quarter of a century.

In first 5 winsin three cases the dream sextuplet was realized with only one card from 2 or 3 euros. Among the most awarded regions the Campania is in first place with 18 winsfollowed by Lazio with 16 and Emilia Romagna with 13. Puglia just off the podium with 10 wins, then Tuscany and Veneto with 9. The hunt for winnersbut this time luck did not reward a single placethe coupons are distributed in all Italy and lucky tobacconists are ready to toast with champagne, one percentage of the winas per the regulation, they will also collect it.

