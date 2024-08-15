Ciudad Juarez.- The National Public Health Day began on August 12, a campaign that will run until the 23rd of this month and seeks to strengthen disease prevention and promote healthy lifestyles throughout the country, reported the State Secretary of Health.

In Chihuahua, the Ministry of Health, together with various institutions, will organize a series of activities to bring medical services closer to the population and promote healthy habits.

Dr. Leticia Ruiz González, Director of Disease Prevention and Control, stressed that the main objective of this campaign is to promote changes in behavior and lifestyle from a preventive perspective.

Rather than focusing solely on curing diseases, the aim is to facilitate access to health services that contribute to prevention.

Activities are being carried out in several strategic locations such as squares, parks, places of high concentration, and schools, in order to reach as many people as possible.

Activities include health fairs offering a variety of services, such as rabies vaccinations for pets and detection of risk factors for chronic-degenerative diseases and sexually transmitted infections.

In addition, national health cards will be distributed to those who need them, and vaccination schedules will be completed for all ages. Advice on proper nutrition and the promotion of physical activity are also key aspects of this event.

Paulina Rodríguez Chavira, Deputy Director of Health Promotion, pointed out the importance of bringing these services to the environments where the population carries out their daily activities, such as schools and work environments.

Activities are being adapted to the characteristics of each of the state’s 11 health jurisdictions, taking into account the specific needs of each region.

Initiatives include food displays featuring healthy, local foods, recreational activities and talks on disease prevention.