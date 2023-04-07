Holy Wednesday night. At that moment, a 77-year-old man was found dead in his own house located in the Valencian town of Sempere, in the Vall d’Albaida region. Several members of the Civil Guard urgently went there, who immediately began an investigation to clarify this death, which has been classified as a “violent death.”

In a town with just over 30 inhabitants, crime has not gone unnoticed. The mayoress of Sempere, Dolores Ortolá, has stated in statements to Cadena SER: «The scare you get is very big. We are very afraid.”

The first mayor has indicated that the deceased, “a simple man”, was a person known in the municipality and lived alone in one of the houses. It so happens that he had previously reported a couple of thefts on his property, he has stated in statements to Europa Press.

The house was “upside down”



Ortolá has commented that they discovered the body after a day center worker from a nearby town noticed that the garage door of this neighbor’s house was kept open throughout the day. When, surprised, he went to the home, he discovered the body and that the interior of the house was “upside down”, as described by the mayor, who quickly went to the house when she was notified.

The neighbors will observe a minute of silence during the Holy Week religious services that are celebrated today and tomorrow Saturday in the town.

But now, doubts and fear have settled among the inhabitants of Sempere. All of them are full of unknowns of what have been the reasons that have motivated the alleged homicide.

The Investigating Court of Ontinyent has decreed the secrecy of summary before the actions of the Civil Guard.