After a thousand rumors it is now possible to reconstruct one of the most incredible stories in the automotive world. That of the Austrian entrepreneur Siegfried Wolf, member of the supervisory board of the main shareholder of Volkswagen, Porsche, who allegedly wrote Russian President Vladimir Putin a letter offering to help rebuild Russia’s auto industry. It was the authoritative Der Spiegel who revealed the matter, after having had proof of everything: the letter in which Wolf, known for his business dealings in Russia, suggested to Putin, among other things, to revive the “legendary Russian brand Volga,” asking an investment of 60 billion rubles, about 800 million euros. In the letter, Wolf explained that he wanted to use the facilities and know-how of the Volkswagen group which, after the start of the war, stopped production at its Kaluga plant and abandoned a production partnership with the Russian car manufacturer GAZ in Nini Novgorod.

“Irritating letter”

Wolf allegedly assured Putin that he already had an agreement with the top management of Volkswagen, but the German automaker has clearly distanced itself. Volkswagen’s board of directors “was unaware” of the letter “and its irritating content,” VW Group told Spiegel. But that’s not all: there is also a further conflict of interest from Wolf who also holds a share in Gaz, in a lawsuit with Volkswagen following the withdrawal of the Wolfsburg company from its activities in Ni nij Novgorod. Also Porsche said it was unaware of ‘Mr Wolf’s letter’and declined to comment on whether its supervisory board still had faith in the Austrian entrepreneur.

Plan

In any case, Wolf illustrated his plan, which envisages restarting the production of Volkswagen-Skoda brand cars in the two Russian plants as early as mid-2023: first the Rapid model will be produced in Kaluga, and later the Octavia, Kodiaq and Karoq models in Nizhny Novgorod, the entrepreneur explained in his letter to Putin.

12 thousand jobs

Wolf then assured that thanks to his initiative, “a total of over 12,000 jobs” and “the basis for the further development of an independent and modern automotive industry in the Russian Federation” would be secured. According to Wolf, the operator of the project would have been the Russian company PromAvtoKonsalt owned by him. PromAvtoKonsalt was interested in taking over Volkswagen’s activities in Russia, but last March, Spiegel also reports, the company Wolfsburg settled on another buyer, the Avilon group of automotive dealerships.