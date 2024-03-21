The contract between the Spanish Football Federation, RFEF, and Saudi Arabia for the celebration of the Super Cup has been under judicial scrutiny since June 2022. This Wednesday, a court ordered searches at the organization's headquarters and the arrest of seven people. Civil Guard agents entered the RFEF headquarters in search of documents related to the transfer operation of the sporting event.

New scandal in Spanish football. The Central Operational Unit, UCO, of the Spanish Civil Guard began an operation this Wednesday, focused on alleged crimes of corruption and money laundering.

This includes searches both at the headquarters of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, RFEF, in Madrid, and at the Granada residence of the entity's former president, Luis Rubiales.

Seven people have been ordered arrested in the investigation into alleged corruption over a multimillion-dollar deal to move the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia.

The authorities are investigating whether Rubiales committed a crime of improper management in relation to an agreement between the RFEF and the company Kosmos, founded by former Barcelona Football Club player Gerard Piqué, to move the tournament. The Court of Instruction number 4 of Majadahonda began the investigations and ordered the searches.

The RFEF expressed its “deep concern” about the search of its headquarters and showed willingness to fully cooperate with the authorities. In a statement published on its website, the governing body of Spanish football assured that it will offer “absolute transparency” throughout the process.

“Today, the RFEF has offered full collaboration to the State Security Forces and Corps, as well as to the Justice Department, after the search of its headquarters; and has opted for absolute transparency in the institution that runs football in Spain. In this sense, he considers that the ultimate consequences must be reached in the ongoing investigation,” he assured.

While the Civil Guard and undercover agents carried out searches at the Federation offices, the Spanish National Team was training in the adjacent field. The team is preparing to face Colombia on Friday in London and Brazil on Tuesday in friendly matches.

On December 28, the Madrid court extended the investigation of the case for six months, following the request of the Transparency and Democracy in Sports Association, chaired by Miguel Galán. It was Galán who reported possible irregularities in the Super Cup contract with Arabia, starting the current investigation process.

Miguel Galán, who also leads the National Training Center for Soccer Coaches, Cenafe, filed a complaint at the end of June 2022. It was admitted by the court, against Rubiales and Piqué, as well as against his company Kosmos, which acted as an intermediary in the signing of the contract with Saudi Arabia. Galán considers that their actions damaged the organization's assets.

UCO agents, leaving the headquarters of the Spanish Football Federation this Wednesday. The magistrate of the Court of Instruction 4 of Majadahonda (Madrid) has ordered the search being carried out this Wednesday by the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard in the Spanish Football Federation to collect documentation that has been requested on several occasions from the institution and that it has not delivered. EFE – JJ Guillén

Judge Delia Rodrigo began the investigation, directing the accusations towards both defendants.

The complaint, based on various journalistic information, including 'El Confidencial' revelations about audio recordings of conversations between Rubiales and Piqué about the contract, alleges that both agreed on a plan to obtain profits of 24 million euros and hid the commission mentioned in the contract.

The controversial contract, under the magnifying glass

Rubiales and Piqué teamed up at the end of 2018 to introduce a new competition format, which involved the participation of four teams instead of two, competing in two semi-finals and a final to compete for the trophy.

They then signed a contract with Saudi Arabia, which came into effect on September 15, 2019. The pact included the organization of three tournaments in Saudi Arabia, in exchange for 40 million euros annually for the Spanish Football Federation, and a commission of four million euros annually for Kosmos, Piqué's company.

A few days before the release of the audios that detailed the conversations between Rubiales and Piqué about the contract with Saudi Arabia, on April 14, 2022, the RFEF reported having been the victim of a computer attack. He described the incident as part of “an organized criminal action aimed at the subsequent revelation of secrets through the distribution of confidential documentation with a clear spurious intention.” In addition, he linked these events to the former chief of staff, Juan Rubiales, uncle of the former president.



The players of the Spanish Soccer team, during training this Wednesday at the Ciudad del Fútbol in Las Rozas (Madrid), where preparation continues for next Friday's friendly against Colombia in London. EFE/RFEF – RFEF

The electoral process to elect the new president of the Spanish Football Federation, scheduled to begin this Wednesday, was temporarily postponed. The Management Commission will continue to function while the UCO continues with the investigation and collection of documents in the offices of the Royal Spanish Football Federation and in the residences of those involved. In the most optimistic scenario, the election of a new president is not expected until mid-May.

Another court case against Rubiales

The investigation adds to the legal problems faced by Rubiales, who was accused of sexual assault and coercion after a non-consensual kiss on player Jenni Hermoso during celebrations after Spain's victory in the Women's World Cup last year.

Rubiales resigned as president of the RFEF in September and was sanctioned by FIFA with a three-year ban from any football-related activity.

His controversial tenure as RFEF boss also included the controversial decision to fire Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui two days before the team's opening match at the 2018 World Cup.

With EFE and Reuters