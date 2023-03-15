Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 5:17 p.m.



| Updated 5:42 p.m.



The Mossos d’Esquadra investigate a robbery at the house of the judge in the ‘Negreira case’ last Friday, hours after the Barcelona Prosecutor’s Office filed a complaint against Barça and the former presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu for the payments from the club to the former vice president of the referees.

The assault occurred while the magistrate was inside the home, although she did not suffer any physical harm. The thieves took jewelry, cash and other items.

This Wednesday, Judge Silvia López Mejía admitted for processing the complaint from the Public Ministry for alleged sports corruption, and ordered the Civil Guard to investigate the payments of the Barça club to which he was vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA).