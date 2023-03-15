Home page World

Two children probably killed a 12-year-old in Freudenberg. The perpetrators are still too young to be punished – and parents are now worried about their children.

Update from March 15, 5:34 p.m.: On Saturday (March 11), 12-year-old Luise was killed in Freudenberg near Siegen (North Rhine-Westphalia). Two 12- and 13-year-old girls from their circle of acquaintances have confessed to the crime. Despite the horrible act, classes at the school of the dead are scheduled to gradually return to scheduled classes on Thursday (March 16).

For three days, the students and teachers took the time to talk and mourn the crime. This process is far from over, said the spokesman for the responsible Arnsberg district government, Christoph Söbbeler, on Wednesday. Nevertheless, the way back to normal school operations should gradually be taken. “But there’s no pressure at all,” he said. Where students still want to have conversations, regular classes take a backseat.

Psychologists and experts from the district government are still working at the school. They conducted one-on-one discussions and also support the teachers in starting good conversations with their classes and responding to the students’ emotions.

Freudenberg: Perpetrators of the same age admit the murder of a 12-year-old

First report from March 15: Freudenberg – “Stunned – speechless – helpless”, these words are on a page in the book of condolence for the killed 12-year-old Luise in the evangelical church of Freudenberg. They express what many people in the small town near Siegen in North Rhine-Westphalia feel.

They mourn the 12-year-old schoolgirl who was killed on her way home in a wooded area after visiting a friend. The shocking news came on Tuesday (March 14): The alleged perpetrators are still children themselves. Two 12- and 13-year-old girls confessed to stabbing Luise with a knife. The children knew each other.

Despite the cruel act, the alleged perpetrators must be protected during the investigation – because they are still children themselves, emphasized the chief public prosecutor in Koblenz, Mario Mannweiler. In view of the many stab wounds suffered by the victim, it is reasonable to assume “that some emotions played a role”. However, Luise’s death will have no criminal consequences. Children under the age of 14 are fundamentally innocent – ​​even in the case of murder or manslaughter.

Some parents in the small town are extremely unsettled by this fact. A father reported that he would no longer let his children go to school alone. “Only when the case has been cleared up,” he said RTL-Reporter Juergen Weichert. The need for education and information is “enormous”. Weichert reported of great sympathy and dismay in the village. A woman wanted to speak to him. She herself is a mother of three girls, she said. Then she burst into tears. “She just couldn’t keep talking,” the reporter said.

Freudenberg: Death of 12-year-old Luise unsettles parents

At the end of the investigation, the public prosecutor’s office passes the case on to the youth authorities. According to experts, the measures taken there depend on the individual case. According to information, it is conceivable German Press Agency (dpa)that the perpetrators receive psychiatric treatment, possibly also in a closed facility. But it is also possible that the parents will get help with the upbringing – or that the child will be placed in a home or with a foster family for a while. However, the legal hurdles for separating from parents against their will are high.

NRW Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst (CDU) spoke of a worrying increase in the number of crimes by children against children in North Rhine-Westphalia. “We have to investigate them, find causes and do preventive work,” he emphasized. “Freudenberg’s act will leave traces beyond Luise’s terrible death.” What this act will trigger in the local and school community can at best be guessed at, says Wüst.

Death of Luise (12): There is no trace of the murder weapon in Freudenberg

Police were at the scene again on Tuesday. There is still no trace of the murder weapon, she said dpa. The place where Luise was found was also the scene of the crime. He lies remotely in the forest on the border of Rhineland-Palatinate to North Rhine-Westphalia. Freudenberg is a few kilometers away. Cell phones have no reception here.

The terrain is impassable, only one bike path leads through the valley. Actually, Luise shouldn’t have gone here to come home. What brought the three girls here remains unknown. “We are now placing this case in the hands of the youth authorities,” says prosecutor Mannweiler. Psychologists, psychiatrists and parents are now in demand. “The real work is only just beginning.” (na/dpa)