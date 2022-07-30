EP Murcia Saturday, July 30, 2022, 1:19 p.m.



Last night, the Civil Guard intercepted a new boat with 11 immigrants on board on the coast of the Region of Murcia, according to sources from the Government Delegation. Specifically, the patrol boat ‘Río Guadalentín’ of the Benemérita intercepted the boat 14 nautical miles southeast of the San Juan de los Terreros sensor station.

The boat was occupied by a total of 11 migrants, all male, of legal age, in apparent good condition and of possible Algerian nationality, according to the same sources.

Until last Friday, the State security forces calculated that a total of 536 people had been rescued during the month of July, a figure that doubles the statistics of last year. In addition, the forecast is that more boats will continue to arrive due to the good state of the sea forecast until Saturday afternoon in the entire coastal area of ​​Palos.

The massive arrival of small boats has also overwhelmed the Escombreras immigrant reception facilities, where both the authorities and the immigrants are in a very precarious situation. In this scenario, the Government Delegation announced this Friday its intention to open in August the temporary care center for foreigners (CATE) built by the Ministry of the Interior on Espalmador port land. In principle, it will work for a few months and on a provisional basis while a definitive one is built on the slopes of Mount Galeras, very close to the mouth of the Benipila boulevard.