Morales and a technician from the Department of Tourism pose next to the new sign. / ayto.

The Department of Tourism of Lorca installed in the Alameda de la Constitución, in the heart of the city, large corporeal letters with the name of the municipality to reinforce its tourist attraction. The sign is placed in front of the fountain located in the center of the avenue, with views of the castle. The vice mayor, Francisco Morales, explained that its design and color is the same as that of the tourism promotional campaign and that it will become a “new icon of the municipality.”

The largest letter is the ‘L’ with two meters high, fifty centimeters more than the rest. The composition is seven meters long and the text is made of sheet iron seen on both sides lacquered in the oven with electrostatic powder paint. The structure where the letters are placed includes exterior led lighting and is covered with artificial grass.

Morales said that “our goal is to beautify Lorca, turning it into a municipality adapted to international tourism standards.” He invited Lorca residents to “enjoy this new claim” and to be protagonists of Lorca’s promotion by sharing their photos in front of the sign. The City Council has already placed similar corporeal letters in the access roundabouts to the city.