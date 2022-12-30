Many believe that the name of Gohan, the son of Goku in dragonball, comes from the latter’s adoptive grandfather. All because of what they saw in the anime of Dragon Ball Z Many years ago.

Specifically, episode 171 that in Latin America had the title of ‘When Gohan was a baby’. In this there is a memory of how this character got his name and besides him, Goku, Milk and Ox Satan appear, who thinks how to name him.

Milk suggests some, like Einstein and Archimedes, but the baby’s crying reveals that he doesn’t like them. Ox Satan, his grandfather, mentions others from a long list but they are all derivatives of his.

That only irritates and annoys the baby, who cries again. So Milk and Ox Satan turn to see Goku and ask him what he thinks. But you know how he is and he says that he is hungry. So Milk scolds him for just thinking about food and tells him about his grandfather.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

But every time he mentions Grandpa Gohan’s name in the anime of Dragon Ball Z the baby laughs. That is discovered by Ox Satan and Goku turns to see the Four Star Dragon Ball.

It is later that everyone comes to the conclusion that the baby should be called Gohan. The fact is that the dialogue is an adaptation of the Japanese original, since the discussion between Goku and Milk when the latter scolds him is the origin of the name.

Where does Gohan’s name actually come from in Dragon Ball Z?

Gohan’s name on Dragon Ball Z comes from when Milk tells Goku that he already ate his breakfast and asks him to wait until lunch. In Japanese both words are asagohan (朝ごはん) and hirugohan (昼ご飯), respectively.

That is to say, the term gohan (孫悟飯) appears twice. Every time the baby hears the words she starts laughing. Ox Satan discovers that what makes him laugh is the word gohan, cooked rice in Japanese.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

That’s what happens in the anime scene in the original language. But the joke of mixing asagohan, hirugohan and gohan would not have made sense to the audience in Latin Spanish or another language.

So the localization and dubbing team had to change what Milk said. In the end, the result is the same, since Goku turns to see the Dragon Ball, remembers his grandfather and the baby’s name comes up. And that’s how it all stayed.

