circulate to one speed moderate is one of the crucial recommendations to avoid risks on the road. All countries have their own regulations that set limits for drivers and that does not mean that many go beyond the regulations and exceed them. In fact, for this very reason there are fixed and temporary radars and controls by the competent traffic agents to curb these behaviours.

In fact, the radars They have hunted many drivers who could even be considered suicidal due to the recklessness of exceeding the permitted speed. Now a catch of these will go down in history because it is the highest record that one of these machines has detected.

At least this is confirmed by the newspaper ‘La Dernière Heure’, which has now recounted what was caught by a radar Belgium a year ago. The driver involved in this story far exceeded the speed limit on the road he was driving and the most surreal thing about this story is that the man may end up getting rid of a ticket despite everything.

A record record… and with a margin of error



The radar caught the man circulating at 388km/h on a section of a fast track in the Flanders region that had a speed limit, no longer low, of 120 km/h. The Belgian authorities even estimate that the shocking record could be much higher due to the possible margin of error of the machine: they are considering that it would even circulate at 413 km/h.

The Belgian Police, for all these reasons, keeps the case open and has assured that it cannot specify more details of the vehicle or the driver or the exact location where he drove badly. However, some local media have confirmed that the protagonist of the story would be a Bugatti Chironwhich is said to be able to reach 490 km/h and costs more than 2 million euros on the market.

In any case, the most shocking thing about this story is that some experts hint that the case could end in nothing. And it is that the infractions for exceeding the speed limits are clear and are penalized, even with the theft of the driver’s license or a prison sentence, but the defendant could question the registered figure since the radars are not approved at such a speed. extreme.