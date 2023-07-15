They are hours of anxiety and worry about the conditions of Wanda Nara, show woman and wife of footballer Mauro Icardi, after some media, especially Argentines, disclosed news of his alleged illness. At the moment they are all awaiting official confirmation from the person directly concerned or at least from her spokespersons.

The name and face of Wanda Nara, in recent years, have been among the most present on TV and in newspapers. Show girl and sports attorneyhas become known above all for her turbulent relationship with Mauro Icardi, Galatasaray’s Argentine striker, whom she met during her football experience in Italy.

The huge number of fans who follow Wanda started to worry after that Wednesdaysome media especially Argentines, spoke of an illness and of his own emergency hospitalization.

📢 Jorge Lanta confirmed that Wanda Nara has leukemia. pic.twitter.com/zeE6A6cE8T — Radio Miter (@radiomitre) July 14, 2023

Apparently a severe stomach pain he forced her to call for help, who immediately picked her up and transported her to the Sanatorium de Los Arcos hospital in Buenos Aires.

There the doctors would have subjected her to all the necessary tests and, apparently, now she’s better and has returned home to rest waiting to find out what really caused those illnesses.

Does Wanda Nara have leukemia?

There would be anything but to be calm about Wanda Nara’s conditions, at least according to what was stated by Jorge LanataArgentine journalist, whose words were reported by the Spanish newspaper Brand.

The journalist explained that he had spoken to some sources close to the model, who confirmed to him that among the many analyzes made by Wanda, there would also be one to identify any traces of leukemia. And the aforementioned exam, she would give successful.

As mentioned, no official confirmations have arrived yet by Nara herself, nor by her family members or her spokespersons.

Lanata himself said that Wanda had just finished recording episodes of Master Chef Argentina and had to fly to Ibiza to join his sister and mother. Program now obviously cancelled.

Mauro Icardi, although he has not yet declared anything about it, it seems that wants to fly his wife and mother of his daughters to Italyto be closer to her and make her stay in this delicate period in a place that means home to them, given their long stay in Milan.