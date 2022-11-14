After at Electoral Institute in their two great stages not only have they touched it, but they have handled it to distort its original spirit, now it turns out that society does not want the body to be touched responsible for organizing the elections.

The INE founded it Gortari Salt Flats, reformed them Ernest Zedillo, handed it over to the PRIAN Vincent Fox, they put him in the super electoral fraud of 2006 and the president Peña Nieto touched almost the entire Institute and imposed Lorenzo Córdova Vianello as president adviser from a secret pact with the PAN.

The Electoral Institute was born of electoral fraud organized by Miguel de la Madrid Hurtado, Carlos Salinas de Gortari and Manuel Bartlett Díaz in 1988 and started from an initiative of the PRI system/regime/state itself and its alliances with the institutionalized PAN.

the reforms that they have done to the Institute expanded its functions, bureaucratized its structure and gave it an autonomy that borders on the autocratic self-management of a golden bureaucracy. But in all the reforms, the internal structure has not been touched: a autonomous body, a bureaucratic elite named by the political parties based on commitments and quotas of power and the assumed function of believing itself to be the defending space of democracy that corresponds to the entire regime.

The president councilors have been appointed from political commitments dominated by the PRIAN, with pressures to avoid the modification of the electoral structure that could become a real engine for the change of system/regime/State and transcend the political structure of Mexico that continues to be PRI, despite two PAN six-year terms and one morenist four-year term.

The electoral fraud of 2006, the irregularities of 2012 and the penetration of organized crime in electoral political life in 2021 have overwhelmed the functionalist capacity of the Institute and abandoned the electoral games to the law of the strongest.

And despite the fact that the Institute has already given of itself and requires major surgery, now it turns out that the INE is not touched, despite the fact that it has been touched so many times that its current face is different from the 1990 face of its foundation.

López Obrador’s presidential electoral-political reform proposal is similar in its intentions to that of 1977-1978, which reconfigured the structure of government elections in the Republic. Today the INE needs to put an end to the model of electoral advisers and become an autonomous electoral body in which political parties are not represented and there is no golden caste of pompous electoral advisers, but rather an office that easily organizes elections with professional officials .

Little is known in Mexico that the US electoral system is local, that it does not exist in any American INE, that there is no Córdova Vianello with his Twitter microphone neurosis, that there are no electoral advisors and that elections are irregular as long as politicians they are cheats, but with a legal system that has been able to stop the institutional rupture.

The current INE is the product of President Peña Nieto’s Pact for Mexico with the elite of the PAN and the conservative bureaucracy of the PRD of Los Chuchos, but in a scenario of a Morena political current that comes from the Marxist left and is proposing, from its democratic majority, the modification of the electoral structure.

The current INE can no longer be a guarantor and has been less and less of truly democratic elections and has become a funnel that today has all the overtones of an anti-populist political party, given the ideological failure of the PAN, the Salinism of the PRI and the opportunism of the PRD of Los Chuchos. In the current context, the INE is qualifying the viable political currents that should participate in the contests and is condemning Morena in advance for an alleged populism that has not modified the functional structure of the system/regime/State, to the extent that its reform political-electoral could be defeated in the legislative votes and it has never been thought of imposing it by coup d’état.

The INE must be remodeled and today is the great opportunity to achieve it, but it turns out that the construction of a conservative front controlled by the far-right businessman Claudio X. González has armed an anti-Lopezobradorist power bloc and is not thinking in democratic terms.

Therefore, the INE must be touched to perfect Mexican democracy and its reform must be done in the legislative arena.

