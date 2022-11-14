The ridiculous “calculation” of the CdMx government about the marchers betrays the fear in the 4T.

As a preamble to demonstrations yesterday in support of National Electoral Institute, I rescued the insidiousness that the Secretary of the Interior planted on Saturday, Adam Augusto Lopez, to stir up hatred and anger against the civil institution of Mexico best evaluated by society.

It occurred to him to rat out electoral advisers who charged a bond when they got married. And he seasoned his intrigue with a pedestrian fact: that Felipe Calderón witnessed the wedding of Lawrence Cordova.

In addition to an imaginary economic “abuse”, the official wanted to associate Córdova with the already much vaunted hoax that there was “fraud” in the 2006 elections, since at that time his defamed did not work in the INE, which he entered as a councilor five years later and it was until 2014 that he began to preside over it.

Is the presidential candidate unaware that by marriage the IMSS bonuses 30 days of minimum wage to his beneficiaries and that it is a labor conquest that also applies, through the Issste and its equivalent of the Armed Forces, for workers at the service of the State? Are you unaware that in addition to social security institutions, there are many private and public ones that additionally support their high-performing employees and in the latter (until the “Franciscan poverty” arrived) as a benefit to those who accredit a professional service of race?

From yesterday’s conference against the reform initiative that would turn the INE into something worse than the current CNDH, the perverse lie of the capital government stands out, reducing the tens of thousands or more than 100 thousand marchers to sad “10 or 12 thousand.”

José Woldenberg was accurate:

“The major problem, the one that has brought us here, the one that forces us to take to the streets, the one that is at the center of public attention, is that a good part of what has been built is wanted by the government to be destroyed” (and of the dismembering threat: “Neither the INE nor a single Court will be able to carry out efficiently what today finds a channel and solution in 32 sovereign entities”).

The unreason is ideological, according to the respected left-wing thinker Roger Bartra, who renounced communist militancy to embrace social democracy and who, for warning of “a dangerous threat” against democracy, has been reviled by the president.

Ethnologist graduated in Anthropology from INAH, doctor in sociology from the Sorbonne, member of the Institute of Social Research at UNAM, academic of Language; the Mexican researcher of human, social and political sciences most translated into English in a dozen books, the former director of El Machete was anathematized in the National Palace for having militated, until 1987, in the Communist Party for and allegedly becoming “conservative” for support the INE.

He made this definition (Friday on Radio Formula with Joaquín López-Dóriga):

“López Obrador is still the same populist reactionary of that time, only now he is in power.”

It is doubtful whether it will be enough to seize the citizenized INE.

