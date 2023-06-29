President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador accused that the US farmers and lawmakers refuse to investigate GM corn to demonstrate its damage to people’s health, since they want to continue sending it to Mexicowhere a decree will prohibit the use of transgenic corn for human consumption, limiting it to foliage.

Upon receiving a complaint about “pirate tortillas” made with cobs in La Mañanera, AMLO reiterated his goal of that only white corn produced in Mexico be used, non-transgenicfor which the decree that prohibits tortilla shops in the country from buying yellow corn will be issued.

The president revealed that there has been great reluctance on the part of large US farmers and their defenders in Congress, since they refuse to carry out a joint investigation with Mexico on the damage of transgenic corn to health, which would be to the benefit of farmers. consumers from both countries.

“About White corn that is produced in the country, we are self-sufficient and It is a very good quality corn, non-transgenic, and that’s why we’re protecting it. I have just signed a decree to increase tariffs on imported non-white corn, so that large foreign producers and their defenders do not get angry, so that I do not say transgenic, because they get very angrybut it has to be said that it is presumed to be transgenic, because they refuse to let us do a joint investigation and that would solve the problembut it is very striking that they do not want to do the joint research that would be to the benefit of consumers in Mexico and the United States“, he exposed.

AMLO denounced that United States legislators who are financed by farmers are the ones who defend their interests and refuse Mexico’s request, to the point that they threaten to take the issue to panels because they consider the measure a violation of the Free Trade Agreement (TCLAN). ). However, he warned that his government will not give in, since his priority is to defend the health of Mexicans.

“We are talking about very powerful interestsThese very large farmers are the ones who are financing campaigns for representatives and senators, and in Congress in the United States are defending their patrons, and threatening that they are going to resort to panels, and they are within their rights, according to the Treaty there can be consultations and panels, but we have to put the health of the people first, and that is what we are doing,” he warned.

Although the president acknowledged that the use of transgenic corn for foliage would indirectly reach people, he stressed that “it is different,” although “Ideally, there is no transgenic corn” and only white corn is used. He also denounced that white and transgenic corn is being imported into Mexico from South Africa, for which he stressed that the corn must be purchased from Mexican producers.

“It has to be white that is not transgenic and that can be purchased in Mexico, because we have enough production, we are self-sufficient, that is why we are helping producers a lot, that is why the guaranteed price, that is why we deliver the fertilizers free of charge, and the production of corn and staples in general is growing,” AMLO stressed.