The Sims 5 seems far from being in contention to enter the shelves yet just yesterday, IT’S AT showed a “behind the scenes” at an internal meeting in the company. So investors have learned what’s cooking from the point of view of the developers and on the other hand, a position to be hired in EA immediately came out.

The announcement is for a Marketplace and Monetization Manager role for the Kidney Projectthe code name of The Sims 5. In fact, the current The Sims 4 is in all respects already a free-to-play in its basic version, which can however be enriched by many paid DLCs; so it would not be surprising if the next chapter was basic Free To Play and that, if so, there would be in-app purchases to evaluate.

The work statement for However, EA speaks all too clearly:

[…] the candidate will, among other duties, also be responsible for managing the market for free and paid content (UGC), from the purchase path focused on player data, maximizing its value for players and focusing on optimization of expected expenditure, thus reducing to a minimum the renunciation to play.

Of course, this does not necessarily indicate that we are facing a free to play at all costs, one thing does not exclude the other.