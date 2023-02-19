Four hooded men tried in the early hours of this Sunday to assault a tobacconist in the Pachequera district of Roldán. The robbers, as confirmed by sources close to the case, fled in a hurry when they were surprised forcing the blind to access the establishment.

The group, which carried out the frustrated assault shortly before six in the morning, escaped aboard two vehicles: a blue Volkswagen Golf and a black Seat León that, apparently, appears stolen. The Local Police of Torre Pacheco sealed the access to the business.

The State Security Corps and Forces have launched an investigation to try to locate the assailants. In the early hours of this Sunday, in addition, another tobacconist, in the Murcian district of Avileses, suffered an assault. In this case, there were three robbers who, according to sources close to the case, arrived at the establishment aboard a white BMW and managed to flee with nearly 600 packs of tobacco. At this time it is unknown if the two robberies are related.