Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the International Defense Conference, which accompanies the exhibitions (IDEX and NAVDEX 2023), was launched in Abu Dhabi today, which is organized by the ADNEC Group in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense and in strategic partnership with the Tawazun Council, in the presence of more than 1,800 participants, including leaders and officials representing defense, security, academic and corporate organizations in the region and the world.

His Excellency Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Defense Affairs inaugurated the activities of the conference, which was held under the slogan “Adaptation, Exploration and Transformation, and Research in Reconceiving Security, Society and the Human Experience in a Turbulent Era”, and included 4 discussion sessions in which 17 prominent international speakers participated and dealt with the economic and social consequences and risks Relying on modern technologies, developing talents and managing human capital, and the impact of technologies on the future of defense operations, and discussing ideas about the latest developments in modern technology and advanced technologies. The inauguration was attended by His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Business Applications, His Excellency Suren Babikyan, Minister of Defense of Armenia, His Excellency Muhammad Asrar Tarin, Minister of Defense Production of the Republic of Pakistan, His Excellency Innocent Loga Bashongwa, Minister of Defense and National Service of Tanzania, and His Excellency Sikhanbayar Gursed, Minister of Defense of Mongolia, and His Excellency Robert Khanchatryan, Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia, along with a number of senior officials in local and international government and private agencies. The opening was also witnessed by His Excellency Lieutenant General Nasser bin Ali Nasser Al-Sikhan, Undersecretary of State Security for Human Resources in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and His Excellency Major General Dr. Mubarak Saeed bin Ghafan Al-Jabri, Assistant Undersecretary for Support and Defense Industries at the Ministry of Defense, Vice-Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee for the IDEX exhibitions. And Navdex, and His Excellency Major General Pilot Muhammad Saeed Al-Maghidi, Secretary General of the Islamic Military Coalition to Combat Terrorism, His Excellency Tariq Abdul Rahim Al Hosani, Secretary General of the Tawazun Council, His Excellency Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group, along with a number of senior officials in government agencies. Especially local, regional and international. His Excellency Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defense Affairs, said in his opening speech to the conference activities: “Today, we continue the path of our joint cooperation by discussing the concepts of adaptation, exploration and transformation, and researching a re-imagining of security, society and the human experience in a turbulent era. The conference is an opportunity to discuss multiple aspects of Challenges related to the impact of modern technologies on the future of humanity, through four sessions dealing with these challenges, but we must remember that the biggest challenge lies in the ability of humans to face the dangers of nature, foremost of which are the effects of climate change. His Excellency added: “There is no doubt that we live today in an era full of turmoil as a result of rapid development and excessive reliance on advanced technology, such as artificial intelligence, neurotechnology, biotechnology, and tangible reality, which has affected social and economic concepts, including the achievement of security.” His Excellency continued: “It is necessary to take measures to keep pace with this reality, in addition to studying how the increasing integration of technologies in the workplace leads to changing approaches to talent development and human capital management, as well as studying emerging technologies on modern military operations and the future of wars.” His Excellency pointed out: “The conference deals with the issue of discovering the next frontiers, by looking into the human instinct to explore beyond the current dimensions of the earthly and material world, and to expand the human footprint in both space and the digital field, looking forward that these sessions will come out with tangible results for the benefit of man.” His Excellency said: “While we seek to achieve security in an era of turmoil, we must adapt to the reality of the situation in which we live and we must meet its requirements. On the other hand, we must explore the nature of the challenges and devise means and methods to benefit from technical development to manage the transformation process with full awareness.” “ His Excellency the Minister of State for Defense Affairs added that the United Arab Emirates believes in the need for concerted international and regional efforts in order to establish security so that we can together consolidate stability in the countries of the region and the world, and this in turn allows for the advancement of the national economy in our countries, as well as contributes to the achievement of local, regional and global development. His Excellency continued: “Achieving security comes at the top of our priorities, because it paves the way for our societies to live in dignity and in a safe environment, and provides an opportunity for our governments to build fruitful relations of cooperation between our countries, and contributes to resolving conflicts through dialogue and understanding, which leads to achieving global peace, and pushes the wheel of progress and prosperity.” .” His Excellency said: “Security is not achieved by force and weapons or by modern technologies alone. It is an integrated national system that stems from the way of life, the culture of society and its achievements based on a set of human values ​​and principles that call for respect for the rights and cultures of other societies and aim to build human relations with them. His Excellency addressed the participants in the conference, saying: “I invite you to reflect on the model of tolerance and peaceful coexistence presented by the UAE. While it embraces communities of all peoples and cultures, it gives them the opportunity to live and work on its land in security and peace. The state also seeks to build bridges of cooperation with countries of the world on the basis of mutual respect.” His Excellency added: “Despite the conditions of instability and turmoil that surrounded the region for more than fifty years, the UAE continued to face challenges efficiently and did not stop making progress and presenting achievements, because its leadership established security and established peace in cooperation with its neighbors and the international community.” His Excellency said: “With the opening of the sixteenth session of the International Defense Exhibition IDEX 2023 tomorrow, we invite you to take advantage of this opportunity to learn about the latest technologies, weapons and equipment that contribute to establishing security and peace, and enhancing opportunities for joint defense cooperation between our countries, by consolidating the concepts of deterrence.” His Excellency Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi concluded his speech by saying: “I hope that this conference will be a qualitative addition to the process of our joint cooperation, to achieve progress and prosperity for our countries. For his part, His Excellency Major General Staff Pilot Fares Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee for the “IDEX” and “NAVDEX” exhibitions, and the accompanying International Defense Conference, said: “The United Arab Emirates is under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him.” God, she is always keen on achieving stability and human security not only in the UAE, but also on the global level, to become a pioneering model in overcoming challenges and achieving civilized progress and a distinguished destination for peaceful coexistence. His Excellency stressed that the importance of the International Defense Conference lies in providing an ideal strategic platform that attracts elite leaders and decision-makers from different countries of the world to exchange constructive visions and ideas on many global issues and formulate solutions regarding them to achieve stability, peace and ensure international security. In turn, His Excellency Major General Dr. Mubarak Saeed bin Gaffan Al Jabri, Vice Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee for the exhibitions (IDEX and NAVDEX) and the accompanying International Defense Conference, said: “The International Defense Conference provides a global platform to discuss the development of more effective solutions to the changing and accelerating challenges that the world is witnessing at the present time. , and security and defense strategies that contribute to achieving and establishing peace at the global level, and sheds light on the latest scientific and technical developments, and the pivotal and important role of the UAE and Abu Dhabi in advancing the reality and future of the defense industries sector by providing a link between leaders and specialists to work together to find a formula for restructuring Defense systems in the face of future challenges. In the same context, His Excellency Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “The organization of the International Defense Conference is in line with the vision and strategy of the ADNEC Group to enhance the position of the capital, Abu Dhabi, as a global destination for business and leisure tourism in the region, and is in line with its efforts to transfer and localize knowledge, and supplement competencies. And national capabilities with global expertise in all scientific and knowledge aspects, as this global gathering provides an ideal platform for exchanging opinions and ideas with a group of decision makers and experts, and a real opportunity to learn about scientific and technological trends in these vital areas. The conference witnessed 4 sessions, where he participated in the first session, entitled “Promise and Consequences: The Social and Economic Impacts and Risks of the Rapid Adoption of New Technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Neurological and Organic Technologies, and Extended Reality.” His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications in the UAE, and François-Regis Bolvert, International Director of Scientific Cooperation for the Naval Group, along with Roy Donelson, CEO of the Raytheon Group in the Middle East and North Africa, and General John W. Nicholson Jr., Middle East Managing Director, Lockheed Martin The session, moderated by Matthew Cochran, Chairman and CEO of the Defense Services Marketing Council, addressed the economic and social implications and risks of widespread adoption of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, neurotechnology, biotechnology and extended reality. While the second session, entitled “Keeping Up: How the Increased Integration of Advanced Technology in the Workplace Will Change Curricula for Talent Development and Human Resources Management”, moderated by Dr. Anna Doldez, Head of Research at Rabdan Academy, discussed the increasing reliance on advanced technologies in the workplace to change methodologies for developing Talent and Human Capital Management, with the participation of Vahakin Khachaturian, Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia, Sir Tom Beckett, Executive Director of the International Institute for Strategic Studies in the Middle East, and Hassan Al-Hosani, CEO of Bayanat, a G42 company. While the participants in the third session entitled “Technology at the forefront” discussed the impact of emerging technologies on modern operations and the future of military operations, the list of speakers included His Excellency Major General Dr. Mubarak Saeed bin Ghafan Al-Jabri, Vice Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee for the “IDEX” and “NAVDEX” exhibitions, Undersecretary Assistant Defense Industries and Support in the Ministry of Defense, His Excellency Yu Dong-jun, Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Korea, in addition to Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, Commander of the US Naval Forces Central Command, the US Fifth Fleet and the Combined Maritime Forces, and Major General (retired) Professor Adam Findley, Professor of Practice and Defense and Regional Security at Griffith University. The session was moderated by Mr. Tati Norkin, Founder and CEO of OTH Intelligence Group in the United States of America. The conference concluded its work with the fourth session entitled “Next Fronts”, which discussed the human instinct, transcending the dimensions of the current real world, and expanding the human footprint in the fields of space and the digital world. His Excellency Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, Director General of the UAE Space Agency, and Mr. Nikos Papatsas, Partner In the “IFA” group, along with Mrs. Anna Karen Rosen, CEO of “SABB” in the UAE, and Palmer Luckey, founder and discoverer of “Oculus VR”, and managed by Nofer Ramoul, a TV presenter at Dubai Media Corporation.

