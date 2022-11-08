On June 14, 2021, the authorities had an unpleasant surprise after attending a house in Eastbourne (England) for a call about a domestic incident.

Upon entering the place, they noticed an unpleasant odor in the house, where found 35 dogs and seven children, between the ages of 4 and 17, in “disgusting conditions”, according to the British media ‘Daily Mail’.

The responsible adults would be Christopher Bennett, 35, and Gemma Brogan, 41, the parents of the minors.

The state of the entire house was shocking and disgusting: it was messy and full of discarded clothes, garbage, rotten food and animal feces.

This Monday, Bennett and Brogan were sentenced to six years in prison. by Judge Stephen Mooney of the Lewes Crown Court, for child neglect.

That day, Bennett would have called the emergency line, assuring that he was going to stab Brogan. When the police went to the scene, they found much more than a couple having domestic problems.

Opening the door to one of the rooms, the authorities found several dozen dogs trying to leave the place, they were “malnourished and skinny”. In the same place, they found a seven-year-old boy sleeping on a dirty sofa, next to a dead dog, reported the ‘Daily Mail’.

According to the description of the authorities, the minors had been “seriously neglected”. Some even did not know how to properly use a fork, a toothbrush, could not socialize or could not read or write.

The children are known to have been handed over to social services and four of the youngest are living with foster families.

Given the situation, the judge also indicated that the couple had “wasted 7,000 euros (about 35 million pesos) a month that should have been spent on the children.”

About the dogs, they indicated that the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, in Spanish), removed the 35 dogs from the place and relocated them. One of the animals was dead.

Brogan was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison, suspended for two years, for animal cruelty charges. In addition, you will not be able to have pets for five years, you must spend 30 days in rehabilitation activity and complete 100 hours of community service. For his part, Bennett was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison and is indefinitely barred from having animals in his care, the media reported.

