with videoA man has put himself in a difficult position by picking up spent shell casings during an army target practice. It happened at the beginning of November at the Military Training Area Beekhuizerzand in Harderwijk, the Marechaussee reported today.



Bernadet Vroon



Nov 8 2022

Although blank shots were fired, it is still a risk to walk on the site at such a time. “Fortunately, we don’t always shoot with live ammunition, not even in this case. The man walked through the exercise and was later sent away,” said spokesman Mike Hofman of the Marechaussee about the incident earlier this month. The collector managed to hide no fewer than four hundred cases of a Colt C7 in his jacket pockets. He was allowed to hand in everything again later, as can be seen in the video above.

High price for empty shells

The man was not fined, but a warning. According to Hofman, the man was somewhat confused and got in the way. He was then sent away. See also Opinion | Man



Quote

They can sell the empty shells again or have them melted down Mike Hofman, Marechaussee

According to the Marechaussee, the incident is no exception. It regularly happens that ‘illegal casing pickers’ walk around the site. “They can sell the empty shells again or have them melted down,” says Hofman. ‘Nowadays, scrap dealers pay €3.40 for a kilo of brass. The highest price ever,’ the Ministry of Defense reports on its website.

Text continues below the photo.

The man had to hand in all the empty shells. © Marechaussee Veluwe



Special permit

The military training area is open to civilians, but they are not allowed to disrupt exercises or take anything with them. Only a few people get a special permit to pick up the casings. “For Beekhuizerzand, four have been issued by the Ministry of Defense.”

Site managers are active on the training ground who must ensure that everything runs according to the rules. When an exercise is in progress, this is also indicated with signs.

Those who have a permit to search for casings must observe the environmental and nature protection laws. Exercises should not be disrupted. Site managers will notify permit holders of the practice schedule.

Armed Forces Default Weapon

The Colt C7/C8 rifle is the standard weapon of the Dutch armed forces. With the weapon, trained soldiers can hit targets at about 400 meters. The Colt C7 is a derivative of the famous M16, which descends from the AR15. Infantryman with his personal weapon, a Colt C7. © Hille Hillinga/Ministry of Defence

