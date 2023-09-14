The soccer players of the Spanish championship, the F League, They called off the strike that prevented the first date of the competition from being played last weekend, after achieving salary improvements, the unions and employers reported on Thursday.

“After a new and long day of negotiation (…), Liga F and the unions have reached an agreement in relation to the minimum wage that allows the cancellation of the

strike,” the league said in a statement issued early Thursday morning.

What happened

“What is being transferred today by the union side is the agreement regarding the minimum wage, the main cause of the strike, which has been accepted by the players in an exercise of responsibility with the fans and this sport,” they stated. on their side the unions.

The players launched the strike for the first two days of the championship (September 8 to 10 and 15 to 17, respectively) mainly to achieve salary improvements, but also for other demands.

The employers agreed to raise the minimum wage, set until now at 16,000 euros ($17,000) annually, to 21,000 euros ($22,500) in the current season, and then taken to 22,500 euros ($24,100) in 2024/25 and 23,500 euros ($25,500) in 2025/26.

The unions initially asked to raise the minimum salary this season to 23,000 euros per year, which even meant that the players would earn less than the main referees.

“This step is the beginning and only part of the agreement; now it is time to work to advance in such important points as maternity, harassment protocol” and other aspects “equally important for the correct development of the activity of our soccer players,” the unions added.

The clash between League F and the players occurred in the midst of the controversy created by the forced kiss of the now resigned president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, to the player Jenni Hermoso after the final of the Women’s World Cup, which Spain won.

Rubiales refused to leave his position at first, claiming that the kiss was “consensual”, but ended up resigning on Sunday surrounded by a wave of criticism both in Spain and internationally and a criminal investigation against him in court. .

