For a few months now, CD Projekt Red had been involved in a large-scale class action lawsuit, this is because the company’s investors were supposedly deceived so that in the end Cyberpunk 2077 turned out to be a failure upon its initial release at the end of the 2020. However, it seems that things have not proceeded well for the plaintiffs, having a positive ending from those who are famous for developing The Witcher 3.

This $1.85 million indictment was revealed in December 2021but the case has been ongoing for longer. Rosen Law Firm first filed the lawsuit on December 24, 2020 as it sought to recover damages for investors under federal securities law. Resolving the lawsuit means that making that payment should be voided according to the statutes.

Among the arguments that were launched to make it known that it was an alleged fraud, is that Cyberpunk 2077 would not have enough power to run on previous generation consoles, that is, on Playstation 4 and also Xbox One. Systems in which, although it did not run in the best way, at least it was playable in most things, since there were people who reported not having had problems at some point in the campaign.

After this alleged disaster, CD Project Red sought the path to redemption by improving the situation with constant patches released on the base version, even creating native versions to run on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, finally having the desired stability. Likewise, the DLC known as Phantom Libertywhich no longer reaches the previous generation, but luckily it did not cause a conflict that would lead to another lawsuit.

Remember that the game is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: The important thing here is the fact that in the end they managed to redeem the mistakes and launch a quality product that many are now enjoying. Even the DLC has been much more loved than the main campaign.