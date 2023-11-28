Football | Cristiano Ronaldo showed exceptional sportsmanship during the match

Cristiano Ronaldo surprised the Asian Champions League match by asking the referee to cancel the penalty awarded to his team.

Star striker Cristiano Ronaldo is known as a man who knows how to take his own and, if necessary, a little too much. No amount of records seems to be enough, which is the mark of an insatiable top player.

On Monday, we saw something a little extraordinary from Ronaldo. His club Al-Nassr faced Iran’s Persepolis in the Asian Champions League match.

The match the referee awarded Al-Nassr a penalty after a foul on Ronaldo. Instead of marching to the spot, the 38-year-old went to the referee and demanded that he cancel his sentence.

A Chinese judge Ma Ning checked the situation on the monitor and see – Ronaldo was right. The judgment had gone wrong.

The Portuguese’s sympathy was the salvation of the Iranian team. The match ended in a goalless draw.

Told about the incident BBC.

By Al-Nassr there were no huge stakes in the match. It has already secured its place in the group stage of the competition in the future before facing Persepolis.

While playing in Asia, Ronaldo has made it a habit to guide the referees even more than before. At the beginning of November, Ronaldo raised his eyebrows by demanding that the referee be replaced in the middle of the match. The referee had disallowed Al-Nassri’s goal because he considered Ronaldo to be offside.