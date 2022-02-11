The movie of Uncharted It will finally hit theaters next week, after what seems to have been a pretty chaotic production. In the past, Tom Holland said he was a huge fan of this franchise and recently had the opportunity to test his skills by playing Uncharted 4 in a new video. Unfortunately for the actor, things didn’t go as he planned.

The youtuber jacksepticeye invited Holland to his channel to chat with him about the movie while the actor enjoyed one of the best levels of Uncharted 4. However, to Holland It didn’t do very well for him as he died more than three times in no more than five minutes, even though he was playing on normal difficulty with shooting assists enabled.

It is clear that the actor does not have much experience in the field of video games, however, it is not a hobby that he spends a lot of time on. Furthermore, it is important to note that Holland he’s being interviewed at the same time he’s playing, so obviously he doesn’t have the same level of concentration as if he were playing on his own. Regardless, let’s hope his in-game skills don’t transfer over to his role on the big screen.

Uncharted hits theaters on February 17 this year.

Publisher’s note: I don’t know why, but the Uncharted movie doesn’t look very good to me. The fact that it’s gone through so many directors is definitely not a good sign at all, plus these adaptations usually don’t pan out. Let’s hope that in the end we will at least have an experience worth seeing, and not a shambles as many expect.

