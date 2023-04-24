Monday, April 24, 2023, 08:23



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Cartagena City Council and Efesé have finished installing around thirty security cameras, inside and outside the Cartagonova stadium. Setting up this system was one of the demands of LaLiga for this 2022/23 season.

Most of the cameras are 360 ​​degrees and broadcast live images of the stadium. They are projected in the Organizational Control Unit (UCO), the center from where police and security agents coordinate the entire device to ensure the correct development of everything that happens during the ninety minutes of the game. This center was already operational but some cameras were still to be installed.

The UCO is located in the curve of the north end with the grandstand, in the upper ring. The club has had municipal permission to make VIP boxes for months now.