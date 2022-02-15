The Ecuadorian Police investigate the circumstances of the murder of two people whose bodies appeared at dawn hanging from a bridge in the canton of Durán, in the coastal province of Guayasa case that could be linked to drug trafficking.

The Deputy Commander of the Zone 8 Police, Marcelo Cortez, explained that the agency became aware of the event at 3:40 a.m. local time, after the integrated security service ECU911 reported having seen through its cameras “two suspicious packages “.

“The police units move and can verify that they areThey find two bodies hanging on the entrance bridge to Durán“, added the person in charge and assured that the Police have indications that the two murdered people “would have been kidnapped or disappeared since February 11”.

Relatives reported the disappearance of two people on Sunday.

One of the “leading lines” of the case is that the murder and hanging could be related to the capture of seven tons of drugs in the port of Guayaquil by the security forces, which were destined for Belgium.

“We are still trying to verify the different hypotheses that could be given, but one of them could be related to the seizure of drugs,” Cortez stressed.

Although the police command did not reveal the identity of the deceased, it specified that one of them is known since the body was found with his wallet and documents, while the second is being verified and remains “unidentified.”

Hours before, the Police had informed through networks that they had deployed their investigative units to obtain information, in order to clarify the motivation and relationship of the crime.

The murdered are two men who appeared handcuffed in a case that has shocked the population since, according to local media, it would be the first under this modality that is recorded in the recent history of the country.

The double crime was framed from the beginning in a struggle between criminal organizations dedicated to drug trafficking that seek to demonstrate control in this municipality near Guayaquil.

In social networks, the event was equated with the settling of scores and methods used by drug cartels in Mexico to demarcate their territory.

The bodies were found hanging from the pedestrian access bridge to Durán, which is monitored by several mobile security cameras, and the police officers closed the access to pedestrians and vehicles to allow specialists from the Fire Department to lower them.

Both corpses are subjected to an autopsy by criminalistics specialists and the Police have not specified whether they had gunshot wounds, as local media initially reported.

Likewise, it is unknown in what condition they arrived at the bridge, which “would modify the participation of the number of people,” said the area official.

The province of Guayas, of which Guayaquil is the capital, has registered in the last year a pronounced rebound in murders, contract killers and criminal events linked to drug trafficking and organized crimewhich has also been transferred to prisons, where criminal gangs are vying for control, and which claimed more than 150 inmate deaths in 2021.

EFE