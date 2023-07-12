The newspaper El País reported thatn the morning of this Monday, a cleaning worker found the body of a decapitated baby on the Roda de Berà beach in Tarragona, Spain.



The mayor of the municipality, Pere Virgiliindicated that “One of the hypotheses is that (the baby) may be from Mare Mortum”In other words, it could be one of the migrants who die crossing the Mediterranean to reach Europe.

The minor was found face down and appeared to be a doll. However, when the municipal police patrolit was found that, in fact, it was a two or three year old infant.

(In addition: the case of “the girl from the Vatican” is reborn after leaking a family letter)

The scene also attended the judicial commission and the forensic for the lifting of the body, which took place around 11 in the morning.

We are informed that this morning the corpse of a child between two and three years of age has appeared on the shore of the sea, on the Costa Daurada beach.

The area is fenced and is waiting for the judge to remove the corpse. We demand that you avoid anar-hi 🙏 pic.twitter.com/P4uEWjEgih — Roda de Berà Town Hall (@ajrodadebera) July 11, 2023

The minor “did not wear the clothing typical of being in the silver (…) a bodysuita tracksuit top (sports outfit) and a jacket” Virgili said.

According to the Civil Guardthe body was in an advanced state of decomposition.

investigation opens

Authorities have launched an investigation that focuses on determine the identity of the minor, together with the causes of his death.

However, it seems a complicated task since the body would come from the sea and its origin can be from different places.

(You may be interested in: Petro government tactics to facilitate migration of Colombians to the United States)

Likewise, it is investigating whether the minor found has any relationship with the dismembered remains of a woman that were found more than a week ago on the Miracle beach in Tarragona.

It is necessary to verify “that it cannot be related to the discovery a few days ago of the remains of a woman…”, said Virgili.

The Spanish authorities have opened an investigation in this regard.

So far, the judge in charge of the case is awaiting forensic and police reports. DNA analysis will be key to identification.

(Keep reading: ‘Suspension of cocaine monitoring is a favor from Biden to Petro’: María Elvira Salazar)

According to police sources, in Catalonia there are no reports of disappearance of minors.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME