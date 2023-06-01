Scattered among the garbage human remains of at least four people were located in Huentitan Hills in Guadalajara.

The events occurred at the intersection of Cordilleras and Sierra streets, where a anonymous report reached the authorities.

According to preliminary information, human remains scattered among articles of clothing and hair were located.

It is estimated that the remains belong to at least four people, however, the Authorities have not provided any further information on the matter. .

According to the medium N+ Guadalajaraelements of the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office (FAITH) arrived at the site.

In addition to confirming the finding of human remains peeking out of pants or hair between trashThey reported that the site has no other findings, only those referred to.

The remains were taken to Forensic Medical Services (Semepho) to be officially identified.