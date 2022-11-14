Morelia, Michoacán.- They found human remains in the vicinity of Cerro del Quinceothe sex of the victim was not reported, his identity is also unknown, it is known that it is a pelvis and lower parts of a skeleton.

The macabre discovery was made last Sunday afternoon, according to reports from police sources, in local media they indicate that it was a person who was walking in the area who discovered them.

It’s known that the human remains were in a place, overgrown in the vicinity of the Mujeres Mexicanas neighborhood, one of the suburban neighborhoods, northeast of the city of Morelia.

The place where they were found human challenges not easily accessibleso it took the authorities almost two hours to reach the site.

They also arrived at the crime scene the prosecutor’s experts General of the State of Michoacán (FGE) who The first investigations into the homicide began..

On the site was located a pelvis and lower extremities of a skeletonwhich were transferred by forensic specialists to the local morguein order to begin are genetic and anthropological studies to achieve the identification of the victim.