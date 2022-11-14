Home page politics

Of: Sandra Kathe, Daniel Dillmann

Donald Trump is considered the big loser of the midterms. Soon he will comment on his political future. The news ticker.

voter fraud: Trump spreads conspiracy theories

Trump spreads conspiracy theories After the elections: donald trump announces that he intends to comment on his political future on Tuesday (November 15).

donald trump announces that he intends to comment on his political future on Tuesday (November 15). Debacle for your own party: the republican make Donald Trump for defeat at the Midterms responsible

the republican make Donald Trump for defeat at the Midterms responsible What is Trump doing? All news and developments in the news ticker

+++ 10.50 p.m.: In an interview with ABC television, Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence publicly commented on Donald Trump’s role in the storming of the Capitol and admitted that Trump’s tweet calling Pence a coward “upset” him. The tweet was sent as Trump’s supporters violently stormed the Capitol and MPs and their staff holed up in their offices. Mike Pence claims to have shown the tweet to his daughter a short time later and told her “It doesn’t take courage to break the law, it takes courage to uphold it”.

Pence called the words the President-elect chose at that moment “reckless” and accused Trump of clearly “choosing to be part of the problem”. In addition to Trump’s opponent Ron DeSantis from Florida, Pence is also considered one of the Republican candidates who can run against him if Trump runs again.

Elections in the USA: Trump candidacy would be possible even after conviction

+++ 7.15 p.m.: US President-elect Donald Trump has made a big announcement for Tuesday evening, and many are expecting his renewed presidential candidacy to be announced despite the comparatively poor election result for Trump’s Republicans. But at the same time, the 76-year-old is being investigated in several criminal cases – his alleged joint responsibility for his fans’ coup attempt and allegations of tax evasion, economic fraud and even espionage. The question arises as to whether Trump is allowed to compete at all.

Conditionally he should, reports the Berlin morning post, and has even researched that if convicted, candidate Donald Trump would not be the first to run for the presidency from prison. In principle, however, it would depend on the basis on which Trump would be convicted, since a guilty verdict based on the documents from Trump’s term of office found in Mar-a-Lago would also be accompanied by a ban from office. Otherwise, the question remains of what happens if a convicted felon wins the presidential election, because that precedent really hasn’t been set before.

Trump before renewed candidacy: Old video of DeSantis reappears

+++ 4.30 p.m.: Donald Trump has not been on good terms with Ron DeSantis since the midterms at the latest, who was re-elected governor of Florida with an overwhelming majority and is now considered by Republicans to be the number one challenger to the former president. Trump recently created a new nickname for DeSantis, which he only calls “Ron DeSanctimonious”, i.e. Ron, the hypocrite.

They used to be one heart and one soul. So now an old video has been re-released from the time when DeSantis, who was running for his first term as governor of Florida. “Never forget Ron DeSantis did a commercial with his baby in a MAGA onesie and called himself a ‘Pitbull Trump defender,'” tweeted PatriotTakesa group that researches and monitors right-wing extremism.

Midterms: Republicans argue about Trump

+++ 3.30 p.m.: The TV journalist Tomi Lahren has been one of Donald Trump’s biggest fans. The 30-year-old, who since 2017 for FoxNews works, has never hidden her enthusiasm for the former president. But affection has its limits. In any case, in a broadcast on Sunday (November 13), Lahren was rather cautious about Trump’s plans to announce his renewed candidacy.

“Then a whole new chaos will come our way,” said Lahren, who fears above all that Trump’s statement could affect the runoff in Georgia. “It will be about whether Democrats hate Donald Trump enough or Republicans love Donald Trump enough. But there will be many problems with the Republicans. We have two years to sort it out and we better start today.”

Midterms: Trump spreads conspiracy theories

Update from Monday, November 14, 2:00 p.m.: Donald Trump has already warmed up. For days he has been spreading wild conspiracy myths about alleged election fraud in the Midterms in the USA on his Truth Social platform. The same can be expected when he comments on his political future on Tuesday evening (November 15) (see first report). He is also likely to announce his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election there.

Or is another position conceivable for him? After all, the Republicans plan to elect a possible new speaker of the House of Representatives this week. The previous minority leader Kevin McCarthy is the only candidate so far. But the new Trump faction in the upper chamber of Congress, which has around 155 members, could throw a spanner in the works. “They want to get rid of McCarthy,” Democratic MP Jamie Raskin said in an interview with the TV station CBS. And how? “You could just vote for Trump.” In fact, the speaker of the House of Representatives doesn’t have to be a member of Congress.

Trump announces statement after midterm debacle

First report from Monday, November 14th: Washington, DC – Donald Trump went to the diving station for around 24 hours. Previously, the former President of the United States hit hard on fellow party members and their spouses. The reason was the party’s defeat at the Midterms, the goal was Mitch McConnell. “His fault” is the poor election result in the midterm elections, Trump said in the direction of the Republican minority leader senateand: “He screwed up the midterms!”

But that was far from the end of Trump’s tirade against Mitch McConnell. “Everyone despises him and his otherwise lovely wife, Coco Chow,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. That means Elaine Chao, McConnell’s wife. Trump has been using the racist nickname for several years when he wants to insult his inner-party rival. Chao has Taiwanese roots, which has repeatedly led Trump to accuse her of being in cahoots with China.

Donald Trump’s announcement: Republicans are looking for culprits

But while Donald Trump blames Mitch McConnell for the defeat of the Republicans in the midterms, numerous party friends blame the ex-president himself. According to a report by Washington Post Trump is now considered “damaged goods” by many in the party. Despite – or under criticism because of – Trump’s support, many candidates lost their midterm elections. That, in turn, keeps party leaders and financiers at a distance.

The Republican bankruptcy in the midterms joins a series of defeats in US elections. The party has not won since Donald Trump’s victory in 2016. The candidates of the Democrats won in the midterms of 2018 as well as in the presidential election in 2020 and now in the current elections. Larry Hogan, outgoing governor of Maryland, blamed Donald Trump for the defeats of the Republicans: “Trump cost us the last three elections.” Hogan indirectly called for the ex-president’s political career to end: “I don’t want that a fourth time happened. I’m fed up with losing – that’s all he’s done.” Whether Trump grants him this wish could be decided on Tuesday (November 15). (Daniel Dillman)