Sonora.- Some Bone remainsapparently humanswere found in a search day for a collective searchers of disappeared accompanied by authorities.

This was in the municipality of SaricTo the extreme northern Sonora.

“Part of a lower jaw and a femuras well as small bone fragmentswas the result of the search day in accompaniment to the collective Seekers (For Sound Peace)who coordinated the Sonora Prosecutor’s Office in Sáric, with members of the MesaSegSonora (State Security Table)”, wrote the Sonora Prosecutor’s Office on social networks.

He adds that elements of the Criminal Investigation Ministerial Agency, National Guard and State Public Security Police in the vicinity of a bunker Located on a property in the vicinity of the Cerro Prieto police station.